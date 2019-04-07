  1. Home
Taiwan president to participate in videoconference Tuesday with leading US scholars

The conference will be streamed live via YouTube

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/07 14:34
President Tsai Ing-wen (Source: Presidential Office)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen is to participate in a videoconference with three leading U.S. think tanks on Tuesday (April 9).

The occasion will mark Tsai’s first engagement from the Office of the President with top U.S. scholars via video call.

Representatives of Washington’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), The Brookings Institution and The Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars have been invited to discuss Taiwan-U.S. relations and exchange ideas on regional security.

The entire videoconference will be streamed live on YouTube and the Office of the President website.

The Office said former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage will provide an introduction. CSIS Asia and Japan Chair Senior Vice President Michael Green will host the conference.

Tsai will deliver a keynote speech to the guests and accept questions.

The conference begins 8:55 p.m. local time.
Tsai Ing-wen
Office of President
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Taiwan-U.S.
Wilson Center
CSIS
Brookings Institution

