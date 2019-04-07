All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 82 62 16 4 128 325 222 x-Boston 82 49 24 9 107 259 215 x-Toronto 82 46 28 8 100 286 251 Montreal 82 44 30 8 96 249 236 Florida 82 36 32 14 86 267 280 Buffalo 82 33 39 10 76 226 271 Detroit 82 32 40 10 74 227 277 Ottawa 82 29 47 6 64 242 302 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Washington 82 48 26 8 104 278 249 x-N.Y. Islanders 82 48 27 7 103 228 196 x-Pittsburgh 82 44 26 12 100 273 241 x-Carolina 82 46 29 7 99 245 223 x-Columbus 82 47 31 4 98 258 232 Philadelphia 82 37 37 8 82 244 281 N.Y. Rangers 82 32 36 14 78 227 272 New Jersey 82 31 41 10 72 222 275 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Nashville 82 47 29 6 100 240 214 x-Winnipeg 82 47 30 5 99 272 244 x-St. Louis 82 45 28 9 99 247 223 x-Dallas 82 43 32 7 93 210 202 x-Colorado 81 38 29 14 90 258 241 Chicago 82 36 34 12 84 270 292 Minnesota 82 37 36 9 83 211 237 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 82 50 25 7 107 289 227 x-San Jose 81 45 27 9 99 284 259 x-Vegas 81 43 31 7 93 247 225 Arizona 82 39 35 8 86 213 223 Vancouver 82 35 36 11 81 225 254 Anaheim 82 35 37 10 80 199 251 Edmonton 82 35 38 9 79 232 274 Los Angeles 81 30 42 9 69 197 261

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 6, Dallas 1

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Buffalo 7, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 0

New Jersey 4, Florida 3, OT

Columbus 6, Ottawa 2

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3

Montreal 6, Toronto 5, SO

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Dallas 3, Minnesota 0

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Edmonton 3, Calgary 1

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled