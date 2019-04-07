|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Tampa Bay
|82
|62
|16
|4
|128
|325
|222
|x-Boston
|82
|49
|24
|9
|107
|259
|215
|y-Washington
|82
|48
|26
|8
|104
|278
|249
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|82
|48
|27
|7
|103
|228
|196
|x-Toronto
|82
|46
|28
|8
|100
|286
|251
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|44
|26
|12
|100
|273
|241
|x-Carolina
|82
|46
|29
|7
|99
|245
|223
|x-Columbus
|82
|47
|31
|4
|98
|258
|232
|Montreal
|82
|44
|30
|8
|96
|249
|236
|Florida
|82
|36
|32
|14
|86
|267
|280
|Philadelphia
|82
|37
|37
|8
|82
|244
|281
|N.Y. Rangers
|82
|32
|36
|14
|78
|227
|272
|Buffalo
|82
|33
|39
|10
|76
|226
|271
|Detroit
|82
|32
|40
|10
|74
|227
|277
|New Jersey
|82
|31
|41
|10
|72
|222
|275
|Ottawa
|82
|29
|47
|6
|64
|242
|302
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Calgary
|82
|50
|25
|7
|107
|289
|227
|y-Nashville
|82
|47
|29
|6
|100
|240
|214
|x-San Jose
|81
|45
|27
|9
|99
|284
|259
|x-Winnipeg
|82
|47
|30
|5
|99
|272
|244
|x-St. Louis
|82
|45
|28
|9
|99
|247
|223
|x-Vegas
|81
|43
|31
|7
|93
|247
|225
|x-Dallas
|82
|43
|32
|7
|93
|210
|202
|x-Colorado
|81
|38
|29
|14
|90
|258
|241
|Arizona
|82
|39
|35
|8
|86
|213
|223
|Chicago
|82
|36
|34
|12
|84
|270
|292
|Minnesota
|82
|37
|36
|9
|83
|211
|237
|Vancouver
|82
|35
|36
|11
|81
|225
|254
|Anaheim
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|199
|251
|Edmonton
|82
|35
|38
|9
|79
|232
|274
|Los Angeles
|81
|30
|42
|9
|69
|197
|261
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Friday's Games
Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Chicago 6, Dallas 1
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Buffalo 7, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 0
New Jersey 4, Florida 3, OT
Columbus 6, Ottawa 2
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3
Montreal 6, Toronto 5, SO
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
Dallas 3, Minnesota 0
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2
Edmonton 3, Calgary 1
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.