Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 001 300—4 6 1 Detroit 010 010 50x—7 10 1

J.Lopez, McCarthy (7), W.Peralta (7), Zimmer (8) and Maldonado; M.Moore, Norris (4), Alcantara (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Alcantara 2-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. Sv_Greene (6). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (1), Merrifield (1), Dozier (1). Detroit, Stewart (2).

___

Seattle 001 331 001—9 14 0 Chicago 000 100 100—2 10 1

Leake, Brennan (7), Elias (8), Sadzeck (9) and Murphy; Giolito, Frare (5), J.Ruiz (5), N.Jones (6), Banuelos (7) and J.McCann. W_Leake 2-0. L_Giolito 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Bruce 2 (5), Beckham (4). Chicago, Abreu (3), Anderson (2).

___

Texas 000 010 000—1 6 1 Los Angeles 000 400 10x—5 10 0

Smyly, Chavez (4), Sampson (5), Gomez (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Skaggs, L.Garcia (7), H.Robles (8), Bard (9) and K.Smith. W_Skaggs 1-1. L_Smyly 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (4), Pujols (1).

___

Toronto 000 020 000—2 10 1 Cleveland 103 021 00x—7 8 0

Pannone, Luciano (3), Gaviglio (5), Mayza (7), Ja.Guerra (8) and Jansen; Carrasco, Otero (6), Olson (7), Cimber (8), Edwards (9) and R.Perez. W_Carrasco 1-1. L_Pannone 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Galvis (3).

___

Oakland 000 000 000—0 6 0 Houston 000 141 00x—6 11 0

Brooks, Petit (6), Hendriks (7), Buchter (8) and Hundley; Miley, Harris (6), James (7), Devenski (8), Valdez (9) and Chirinos. W_Miley 1-1. L_Brooks 1-1. HRs_Houston, Chirinos (1), Springer (3), Brantley (2).

___

New York 102 000 030—6 11 2 Baltimore 100 010 200—4 8 0

Happ, Holder (5), Ottavino (7), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez; Bundy, Means (4), Karns (5), Fry (6), M.Castro (8) and Severino. W_Ottavino 1-0. L_M.Castro 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (2). HRs_New York, Frazier (1), Judge 2 (2). Baltimore, Mancini (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE Minnesota 003 000 003—6 7 0 Philadelphia 000 101 000—2 7 1

Pineda, A.Mejia (6), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Parker (9) and Astudillo; Arrieta, Neshek (8), Dominguez (9), Alvarez (9) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Arrieta 1-1. HRs_Minnesota, Astudillo (1), Rosario (1), Kepler (2). Philadelphia, Hoskins (2).

___

Tampa Bay 100 021 000—4 9 1 San Francisco 002 040 00x—6 8 0

Stanek, Beeks (3), Yarbrough (5), Roe (8) and Zunino; Samardzija, Bergen (5), S.Dyson (6), Watson (7), Moronta (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey. W_Bergen 1-0. L_Yarbrough 1-1. Sv_W.Smith (3). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (3).

___

Boston 030 000 100—4 6 0 Arizona 040 000 001—5 11 0

Price, Workman (7), Brasier (8), Brewer (9) and Vazquez; Weaver, Y.Lopez (6), Hirano (7), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Holland (9) and Kelly. W_Holland 1-0. L_Brewer 0-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 001 130—5 7 0 New York 000 102 03x—6 11 0

Corbin, Barraclough (7), J.Miller (8), Sipp (8), Suero (8) and Gomes; Matz, Gsellman (6), J.Wilson (7), Familia (7), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Familia 2-0. L_Sipp 0-1. Sv_E.Diaz (4). HRs_Washington, Rendon (3), Difo (1). New York, Davis 2 (2), Cano (2), Conforto (1), Alonso (2).

___

Cincinnati 003 100 010 0—5 8 0 Pittsburgh 101 012 000 1—6 12 1

(10 innings)

Roark, Hughes (6), Duke (6), Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Tr.Williams, Rodriguez (7), Kela (8), Burdi (9), Liriano (10) and Stallings. W_Liriano 1-0. L_R.Iglesias 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Farmer (1), Votto (1). Pittsburgh, Bell (1).

___

San Diego 100 000 140—6 9 1 St. Louis 010 020 010—4 9 1

Paddack, Stock (4), Wisler (6), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; Wacha, Gant (6), A.Miller (8), Mayers (8) and Molina. W_Wisler 1-0. L_A.Miller 0-1. Sv_Yates (5). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (1), Machado (2), Hosmer (1). St. Louis, Ozuna (1).

___

Miami 000 020 002—4 8 2 Atlanta 100 100 000—2 6 0

Alcantara, Guerrero (5), N.Anderson (6), Steckenrider (7), Romo (8), Conley (9) and Alfaro; Wright, Parsons (7), Sobotka (8), Minter (9), Jackson (9) and B.McCann, Flowers. W_Romo 1-0. L_Minter 0-1. Sv_Conley (1). HRs_Miami, O'Brien (1), Alfaro 2 (3).

___

Chicago 020 023 070—14 12 1 Milwaukee 110 000 330— 8 10 2

Hamels, Ryan (7), Webster (7), R.Rosario (8), Cishek (9) and Caratini; Burnes, Ju.Guerra (6), Barnes (7), A.Wilson (8), Ta.Williams (8) and Grandal. W_Hamels 1-0. L_Burnes 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Baez (4), Caratini (1), Heyward 2 (3). Milwaukee, Cain (1), Thames (2), Braun (3).