TAIPEI (CNA) -- The current warm and sunny weather is expected to last until Tuesday, as a front is forecast to pass through Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



On Sunday, lows will range between 19-23 degrees Celsius across Taiwan, while highs will rebound above 28 degrees, with mountainous areas in southern Taiwan and Dawu in southeastern Taitung County likely to see the mercury rise to 33 degrees, the bureau said.



This weather pattern will last through on Monday and Tuesday, when high temperatures will remain above 29 degrees across the country, it said.



However, the CWB forecast that a front will pass through Taiwan on Wednesday, bringing rain to the north, east and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.