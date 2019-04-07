Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|300—4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|010
|010
|50x—7
|10
|1
Lopez, McCarthy (7), Peralta (7), Zimmer (8) and Maldonado; M.Moore, Norris (4), Alcantara (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Alcantara 2-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. Sv_Greene (6). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (1), Merrifield (1), Dozier (1). Detroit, Stewart (2).
___
|Seattle
|001
|331
|001—9
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100—2
|10
|1
Leake, Brennan (7), Elias (8), Sadzeck (9) and Murphy; Giolito, Frare (5), Ruiz (5), Jones (6), Banuelos (7) and McCann. W_Leake 2-0. L_Giolito 1-1. HRs_Seattle, Bruce 2 (5), Beckham (4). Chicago, Abreu (3), Anderson (2).
___
|Texas
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|400
|10x—5
|10
|0
Smyly, Chavez (4), Sampson (5), Gomez (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Skaggs, L.Garcia (7), H.Robles (8), Bard (9) and K.Smith. W_Skaggs 1-1. L_Smyly 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (4), Pujols (1).
___
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|103
|021
|00x—7
|8
|0
Pannone, Luciano (3), Gaviglio (5), Mayza (7), Guerra (8) and Jansen; Carrasco, Otero (6), Olson (7), Cimber (8), Edwards (9) and Perez. W_Carrasco 1-1. L_Pannone 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Galvis (3).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|141
|00x—6
|11
|0
Brooks, Petit (6), Hendriks (7), Buchter (8) and Hundley; Miley, Harris (6), James (7), Devenski (8), Valdez (9) and Chirinos. W_Miley 1-1. L_Brooks 1-1. HRs_Houston, Chirinos (1), Springer (3), Brantley (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|003
|000
|003—6
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|1
Pineda, A.Mejia (6), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Parker (9) and Astudillo; Arrieta, Neshek (8), Dominguez (9), Alvarez (9) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Arrieta 1-1. HRs_Minnesota, Astudillo (1), Rosario (1), Kepler (2). Philadelphia, Hoskins (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|100
|021
|000—4
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|002
|040
|00x—6
|8
|0
Stanek, Beeks (3), Yarbrough (5), Roe (8) and Zunino; Samardzija, Bergen (5), Dyson (6), Watson (7), Moronta (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey. W_Bergen 1-0. L_Yarbrough 1-1. Sv_W.Smith (3). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|001
|130—5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|102
|03x—6
|11
|0
Corbin, Barraclough (7), J.Miller (8), Sipp (8), Suero (8) and Gomes; Matz, Gsellman (6), Wilson (7), Familia (7), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Familia 2-0. L_Sipp 0-1. Sv_E.Diaz (4). HRs_Washington, Rendon (3), Difo (1). New York, Davis 2 (2), Cano (2), Conforto (1), Alonso (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|003
|100
|010
|0—5
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|012
|000
|1—6
|12
|1
Roark, Hughes (6), Duke (6), Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; T.Williams, Rodriguez (7), Kela (8), Burdi (9), Liriano (10) and Stallings. W_Liriano 1-0. L_R.Iglesias 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Farmer (1), Votto (1). Pittsburgh, Bell (1).
___
|San Diego
|100
|000
|140—6
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|010
|020
|010—4
|9
|1
Paddack, Stock (4), Wisler (6), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; Wacha, Gant (6), A.Miller (8), Mayers (8) and Molina. W_Wisler 1-0. L_A.Miller 0-1. Sv_Yates (5). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (1), Machado (2), Hosmer (1). St. Louis, Ozuna (1).