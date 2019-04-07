  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2019/04/07 10:08
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

Colon 0, San Martin 0

Saturday's Matches

San Martin de Tucuman 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 3, Colon 2

Banfield 1, Newell's 1

Santa Fe 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Lanus 0

Aldosivi 1, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday's Matches

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman

Rosario Central vs. Independiente

River Plate vs. Tigre

San Martin vs. Talleres

Belgrano vs. Godoy Cruz

Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Jrs

Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia