BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/04/07 10:08
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 24 17 5 2 42 15 56
Defensa y Justicia 24 15 7 2 32 17 52
Boca Juniors 25 15 6 4 42 18 51
River Plate 24 13 6 5 40 18 45
Atletico Tucuman 24 12 6 6 36 27 42
Velez Sarsfield 25 11 7 7 34 25 40
Santa Fe 25 9 9 7 29 24 36
Independiente 24 9 8 7 33 27 35
Lanus 25 9 7 9 27 32 34
Talleres 24 9 6 9 24 22 33
Aldosivi 25 9 6 10 21 24 33
Tigre 24 8 9 7 36 40 33
Huracan 24 8 8 8 26 28 32
Godoy Cruz 24 9 5 10 23 29 32
Newell's 25 7 8 10 26 23 29
Banfield 25 6 11 8 27 31 29
Estudiantes 25 7 8 10 21 25 29
Gimnasia 25 8 5 12 21 32 29
Rosario Central 24 6 8 10 15 24 26
Patronato Parana 24 6 5 13 27 36 23
San Lorenzo 25 3 14 8 21 30 23
Colon 25 4 11 10 21 33 23
San Martin de T. 25 4 11 10 25 38 23
San Martin 24 5 7 12 22 33 22
Argentinos Jrs 24 5 7 12 14 26 22
Belgrano 24 3 12 9 15 23 21
Tuesday, April 2

Colon 0, San Martin 0

Saturday, April 6

San Martin de T. 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 3, Colon 2

Banfield 1, Newell's 1

Santa Fe 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Lanus 0

Aldosivi 1, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday, April 7

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman 1400 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Independiente 1600 GMT

River Plate vs. Tigre 1815 GMT

San Martin vs. Talleres 1815 GMT

Belgrano vs. Godoy Cruz 1815 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Jrs 1815 GMT

Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT