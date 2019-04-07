|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Tampa Bay
|82
|62
|16
|4
|128
|325
|222
|32-7-2
|30-9-2
|23-5-0
|x-Boston
|82
|49
|24
|9
|107
|259
|215
|29-9-3
|20-15-6
|16-10-2
|y-Washington
|82
|48
|26
|8
|104
|278
|249
|24-11-6
|24-15-2
|19-7-2
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|82
|48
|27
|7
|103
|228
|196
|24-13-4
|24-14-3
|18-9-1
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|44
|26
|12
|100
|273
|241
|23-14-4
|21-12-8
|15-8-5
|x-Toronto
|81
|46
|28
|7
|99
|281
|245
|23-16-2
|23-12-5
|14-10-3
|x-Carolina
|82
|46
|29
|7
|99
|245
|223
|24-13-4
|22-16-3
|13-13-2
|x-Columbus
|82
|47
|31
|4
|98
|258
|232
|22-17-2
|25-14-2
|18-9-1
|Montreal
|81
|43
|30
|8
|94
|243
|231
|24-12-4
|19-18-4
|14-8-5
|Florida
|82
|36
|32
|14
|86
|267
|280
|20-13-8
|16-19-6
|14-11-3
|Philadelphia
|82
|37
|37
|8
|82
|244
|281
|19-18-4
|18-19-4
|10-16-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|82
|32
|36
|14
|78
|227
|272
|18-14-9
|14-22-5
|10-12-6
|Buffalo
|82
|33
|39
|10
|76
|226
|271
|21-15-5
|12-24-5
|11-12-5
|Detroit
|82
|32
|40
|10
|74
|227
|277
|17-19-5
|15-21-5
|9-15-4
|New Jersey
|82
|31
|41
|10
|72
|222
|275
|20-14-7
|11-27-3
|9-16-3
|Ottawa
|82
|29
|47
|6
|64
|242
|302
|18-19-4
|11-28-2
|10-16-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Calgary
|81
|50
|24
|7
|107
|288
|224
|26-9-5
|24-15-2
|16-10-2
|x-San Jose
|81
|45
|27
|9
|99
|284
|259
|24-11-5
|21-16-4
|17-8-4
|x-St. Louis
|82
|45
|28
|9
|99
|247
|223
|24-15-2
|21-13-7
|12-9-5
|x-Nashville
|81
|46
|29
|6
|98
|235
|212
|24-14-2
|22-15-4
|13-11-1
|x-Winnipeg
|81
|46
|30
|5
|97
|268
|242
|25-12-4
|21-18-1
|13-12-1
|x-Vegas
|81
|43
|31
|7
|93
|247
|225
|24-12-5
|19-19-2
|18-7-3
|x-Dallas
|81
|42
|32
|7
|91
|207
|202
|23-14-3
|19-18-4
|13-10-2
|x-Colorado
|81
|38
|29
|14
|90
|258
|241
|21-14-6
|17-15-8
|12-9-5
|Arizona
|81
|39
|34
|8
|86
|211
|219
|20-16-4
|19-18-4
|16-10-3
|Chicago
|81
|36
|33
|12
|84
|268
|287
|19-14-8
|17-19-4
|14-7-4
|Minnesota
|81
|37
|35
|9
|83
|211
|234
|16-18-7
|21-17-2
|12-9-4
|Vancouver
|82
|35
|36
|11
|81
|225
|254
|20-16-5
|15-20-6
|11-14-4
|Anaheim
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|199
|251
|19-14-8
|16-23-2
|12-13-4
|Edmonton
|81
|34
|38
|9
|77
|229
|273
|18-19-4
|16-19-5
|11-15-2
|Los Angeles
|81
|30
|42
|9
|69
|197
|261
|16-21-3
|14-21-6
|13-12-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Friday's Games
Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Chicago 6, Dallas 1
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Buffalo 7, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 0
New Jersey 4, Florida 3, OT
Columbus 6, Ottawa 2
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.