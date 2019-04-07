All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Tampa Bay 82 62 16 4 128 325 222 32-7-2 30-9-2 23-5-0 x-Boston 82 49 24 9 107 259 215 29-9-3 20-15-6 16-10-2 y-Washington 82 48 26 8 104 278 249 24-11-6 24-15-2 19-7-2 x-N.Y. Islanders 82 48 27 7 103 228 196 24-13-4 24-14-3 18-9-1 x-Pittsburgh 82 44 26 12 100 273 241 23-14-4 21-12-8 15-8-5 x-Toronto 81 46 28 7 99 281 245 23-16-2 23-12-5 14-10-3 x-Carolina 82 46 29 7 99 245 223 24-13-4 22-16-3 13-13-2 x-Columbus 82 47 31 4 98 258 232 22-17-2 25-14-2 18-9-1 Montreal 81 43 30 8 94 243 231 24-12-4 19-18-4 14-8-5 Florida 82 36 32 14 86 267 280 20-13-8 16-19-6 14-11-3 Philadelphia 82 37 37 8 82 244 281 19-18-4 18-19-4 10-16-2 N.Y. Rangers 82 32 36 14 78 227 272 18-14-9 14-22-5 10-12-6 Buffalo 82 33 39 10 76 226 271 21-15-5 12-24-5 11-12-5 Detroit 82 32 40 10 74 227 277 17-19-5 15-21-5 9-15-4 New Jersey 82 31 41 10 72 222 275 20-14-7 11-27-3 9-16-3 Ottawa 82 29 47 6 64 242 302 18-19-4 11-28-2 10-16-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Calgary 81 50 24 7 107 288 224 26-9-5 24-15-2 16-10-2 x-San Jose 81 45 27 9 99 284 259 24-11-5 21-16-4 17-8-4 x-St. Louis 82 45 28 9 99 247 223 24-15-2 21-13-7 12-9-5 x-Nashville 81 46 29 6 98 235 212 24-14-2 22-15-4 13-11-1 x-Winnipeg 81 46 30 5 97 268 242 25-12-4 21-18-1 13-12-1 x-Vegas 81 43 31 7 93 247 225 24-12-5 19-19-2 18-7-3 x-Dallas 81 42 32 7 91 207 202 23-14-3 19-18-4 13-10-2 x-Colorado 81 38 29 14 90 258 241 21-14-6 17-15-8 12-9-5 Arizona 81 39 34 8 86 211 219 20-16-4 19-18-4 16-10-3 Chicago 81 36 33 12 84 268 287 19-14-8 17-19-4 14-7-4 Minnesota 81 37 35 9 83 211 234 16-18-7 21-17-2 12-9-4 Vancouver 82 35 36 11 81 225 254 20-16-5 15-20-6 11-14-4 Anaheim 82 35 37 10 80 199 251 19-14-8 16-23-2 12-13-4 Edmonton 81 34 38 9 77 229 273 18-19-4 16-19-5 11-15-2 Los Angeles 81 30 42 9 69 197 261 16-21-3 14-21-6 13-12-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 6, Dallas 1

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Buffalo 7, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 0

New Jersey 4, Florida 3, OT

Columbus 6, Ottawa 2

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled