All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 82 62 16 4 128 325 222 x-Boston 82 49 24 9 107 259 215 y-Washington 82 48 26 8 104 278 249 x-N.Y. Islanders 82 48 27 7 103 228 196 x-Pittsburgh 82 44 26 12 100 273 241 x-Toronto 81 46 28 7 99 281 245 x-Carolina 82 46 29 7 99 245 223 x-Columbus 82 47 31 4 98 258 232 Montreal 81 43 30 8 94 243 231 Florida 82 36 32 14 86 267 280 Philadelphia 82 37 37 8 82 244 281 N.Y. Rangers 82 32 36 14 78 227 272 Buffalo 82 33 39 10 76 226 271 Detroit 82 32 40 10 74 227 277 New Jersey 82 31 41 10 72 222 275 Ottawa 82 29 47 6 64 242 302 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 81 50 24 7 107 288 224 x-San Jose 81 45 27 9 99 284 259 x-St. Louis 82 45 28 9 99 247 223 x-Nashville 81 46 29 6 98 235 212 x-Winnipeg 81 46 30 5 97 268 242 x-Vegas 81 43 31 7 93 247 225 x-Dallas 81 42 32 7 91 207 202 x-Colorado 81 38 29 14 90 258 241 Arizona 81 39 34 8 86 211 219 Chicago 81 36 33 12 84 268 287 Minnesota 81 37 35 9 83 211 234 Vancouver 82 35 36 11 81 225 254 Anaheim 82 35 37 10 80 199 251 Edmonton 81 34 38 9 77 229 273 Los Angeles 81 30 42 9 69 197 261

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 6, Dallas 1

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Buffalo 7, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 0

New Jersey 4, Florida 3, OT

Columbus 6, Ottawa 2

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled