  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2019/04/07 07:57
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

Colon 0, San Martin 0

Saturday's Matches

San Martin de Tucuman 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 3, Colon 2

Banfield 1, Newell's 1

Santa Fe 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Lanus 0

Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors

Sunday's Matches

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman

Rosario Central vs. Independiente

River Plate vs. Tigre

San Martin vs. Talleres

Belgrano vs. Godoy Cruz

Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Jrs

Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia