BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Colon 0, San Martin 0
|Saturday's Matches
San Martin de Tucuman 0, San Lorenzo 0
Gimnasia 3, Colon 2
Banfield 1, Newell's 1
Santa Fe 0, Estudiantes 0
Velez Sarsfield 4, Lanus 0
Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors
|Sunday's Matches
Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman
Rosario Central vs. Independiente
River Plate vs. Tigre
San Martin vs. Talleres
Belgrano vs. Godoy Cruz
Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Jrs
Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia