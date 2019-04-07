San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges, left, and Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrate after Hedges hit a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball gam
San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges swings for a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, A
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, celebrates with Eric Hosmer after Hosmer hit a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game again
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller (21) pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, Apri
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant (53) pauses on the mound as San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer runs the bases after hitting a solo home run du
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Hedges and Manny Machado each hit a two-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, helping the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Saturday for their third consecutive win.
Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the eighth with a walk and Hedges followed with a go-ahead drive over the wall on in left. With two out and Ian Kinsler on first after a walk, Machado made it 6-3 with his second homer of the season.
It was the first time that Miller (0-1) allowed multiple homers in a game since Sept. 22, 2015 for the New York Yankees at Toronto.
Matt Wisler (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win in his first outing with the Padres. Kirby Yates worked the ninth for his fifth save in five chances.