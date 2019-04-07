  1. Home
Barcelona takes 11-point lead with 2-0 win v 10-man Atletico

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/07 05:02
Barcelona players hug teammate Luis Suarez after he scores his side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atleti

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, rear left, celebrates with teammates Malcom, left, and Carles Alena, right, after he scored his side's second goal dur

Atletico forward Diego Costa passes his coach Diego Simeone, right, as walks off the pitch after receiving a red card for insulting referee Jesus Gil

Barcelona's Gerald Pique, right, talks to Atletico forward Diego Costa who was sent off with a red card for insulting referee Jesus Gil Manzano during

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored late goals to secure a 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid on Saturday, increasing Barcelona's lead of the Spanish league to a commanding 11 points.

Atletico played one man down for more than an hour after Diego Costa earned a direct red card in the 28th minute, seemingly for language he used when an alleged foul went unpunished by the referee.

Suarez finally beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak with a curling shot from outside the area that went in off the post in the 85th minute. Messi added a second goal a minute later.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched the match in person, before the Spanish club visits Old Trafford on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Barcelona, which has also reached the final of the Copa del Rey, increased its chances of a domestic double with seven rounds remaining. Atletico needed a win to realistically keep alive its title chances in the league and salvaging a disappointing season.

