Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|300—4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|010
|010
|50x—7
|10
|1
Lopez, McCarthy (7), Peralta (7), Zimmer (8) and Maldonado; Moore, Norris (4), Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Alcantara 2-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. Sv_Greene (6). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (1), Merrifield (1), Dozier (1). Detroit, Stewart (2).
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|003
|000
|003—6
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|1
Pineda, Mejia (6), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Parker (9) and Astudillo; Arrieta, Neshek (8), Dominguez (9), Alvarez (9) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_Pineda 1-0. L_Arrieta 1-1. HRs_Minnesota, Astudillo (1), Rosario (1), Kepler (2). Philadelphia, Hoskins (2).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|001
|130—5
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|102
|03x—6
|11
|0
Corbin, Barraclough (7), Miller (8), Sipp (8), Suero (8) and Gomes; Matz, Gsellman (6), Wilson (7), Familia (7), Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Familia 2-0. L_Sipp 0-1. Sv_Diaz (4). HRs_Washington, Rendon (3), Difo (1). New York, Davis 2 (2), Cano (2), Conforto (1), Alonso (2).
|Cincinnati
|003
|100
|010
|0—5
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|012
|000
|1—6
|12
|1
Roark, Hughes (6), Duke (6), Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; T.Williams, Rodriguez (7), Kela (8), Burdi (9), Liriano (10) and Stallings. W_Liriano 1-0. L_R.Iglesias 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Farmer (1), Votto (1). Pittsburgh, Bell (1).