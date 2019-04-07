Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 001 300—4 6 1 Detroit 010 010 50x—7 10 1

Lopez, McCarthy (7), Peralta (7), Zimmer (8) and Maldonado; Moore, Norris (4), Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Alcantara 2-0. L_McCarthy 0-1. Sv_Greene (6). HRs_Kansas City, Soler (1), Merrifield (1), Dozier (1). Detroit, Stewart (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 001 130—5 7 0 New York 000 102 03x—6 11 0

Corbin, Barraclough (7), Miller (8), Sipp (8), Suero (8) and Gomes; Matz, Gsellman (6), Wilson (7), Familia (7), Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Familia 2-0. L_Sipp 0-1. Sv_Diaz (4). HRs_Washington, Rendon (3), Difo (1). New York, Davis 2 (2), Cano (2), Conforto (1), Alonso (2).