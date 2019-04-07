|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Tampa Bay
|82
|62
|16
|4
|128
|325
|222
|x-Boston
|82
|49
|24
|9
|107
|259
|215
|x-Toronto
|81
|46
|28
|7
|99
|281
|245
|Montreal
|81
|43
|30
|8
|94
|243
|231
|Florida
|81
|36
|32
|13
|85
|264
|276
|Detroit
|81
|32
|39
|10
|74
|226
|270
|Buffalo
|81
|32
|39
|10
|74
|219
|270
|Ottawa
|81
|29
|46
|6
|64
|240
|296
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Washington
|81
|48
|25
|8
|104
|278
|246
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|81
|47
|27
|7
|101
|225
|196
|x-Pittsburgh
|81
|44
|26
|11
|99
|270
|237
|x-Carolina
|81
|45
|29
|7
|97
|241
|220
|x-Columbus
|81
|46
|31
|4
|96
|252
|230
|Philadelphia
|81
|37
|36
|8
|82
|241
|277
|N.Y. Rangers
|81
|31
|36
|14
|76
|223
|269
|New Jersey
|81
|30
|41
|10
|70
|218
|272
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Nashville
|81
|46
|29
|6
|98
|235
|212
|x-Winnipeg
|81
|46
|30
|5
|97
|268
|242
|x-St. Louis
|81
|44
|28
|9
|97
|244
|221
|x-Dallas
|81
|42
|32
|7
|91
|207
|202
|x-Colorado
|81
|38
|29
|14
|90
|258
|241
|Chicago
|81
|36
|33
|12
|84
|268
|287
|Minnesota
|81
|37
|35
|9
|83
|211
|234
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Calgary
|81
|50
|24
|7
|107
|288
|224
|x-San Jose
|81
|45
|27
|9
|99
|284
|259
|x-Vegas
|81
|43
|31
|7
|93
|247
|225
|Arizona
|81
|39
|34
|8
|86
|211
|219
|Vancouver
|81
|35
|36
|10
|80
|223
|251
|Anaheim
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|199
|251
|Edmonton
|81
|34
|38
|9
|77
|229
|273
|Los Angeles
|81
|30
|42
|9
|69
|197
|261
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Friday's Games
Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Chicago 6, Dallas 1
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3
Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.