ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Both houses of Algeria's Parliament are meeting next week to take official note of the country not having a leader after the resignation under pressure of its president.

A senator from former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's FLN party, Abdelouahab Benzaim, says the two houses plan to meet on Tuesday.

If the president's office is vacated, the Algerian Constitution calls for the head of the upper house to serve as leader for a maximum of 90 days before an election.

Bouteflika stepped down after two decades on April 2 after a pro-democracy protest movement won the army's backing.

A Bouteflika appointee, Abdelkader Bensalah, is the leader of parliament's upper chamber. The protesters are calling for him and others who make up the top of the country's power hierarchy to leave, too.