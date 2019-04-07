BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|24
|17
|5
|2
|42
|15
|56
|Defensa y Justicia
|24
|15
|7
|2
|32
|17
|52
|Boca Juniors
|24
|15
|5
|4
|41
|17
|50
|River Plate
|24
|13
|6
|5
|40
|18
|45
|Atletico Tucuman
|24
|12
|6
|6
|36
|27
|42
|Velez Sarsfield
|24
|10
|7
|7
|30
|25
|37
|Independiente
|24
|9
|8
|7
|33
|27
|35
|Santa Fe
|24
|9
|8
|7
|29
|24
|35
|Lanus
|24
|9
|7
|8
|27
|28
|34
|Talleres
|24
|9
|6
|9
|24
|22
|33
|Tigre
|24
|8
|9
|7
|36
|40
|33
|Huracan
|24
|8
|8
|8
|26
|28
|32
|Aldosivi
|24
|9
|5
|10
|20
|23
|32
|Godoy Cruz
|24
|9
|5
|10
|23
|29
|32
|Gimnasia
|25
|8
|5
|12
|21
|32
|29
|Newell's
|24
|7
|7
|10
|25
|22
|28
|Banfield
|24
|6
|10
|8
|26
|30
|28
|Estudiantes
|24
|7
|7
|10
|21
|25
|28
|Rosario Central
|24
|6
|8
|10
|15
|24
|26
|Patronato Parana
|24
|6
|5
|13
|27
|36
|23
|San Lorenzo
|25
|3
|14
|8
|21
|30
|23
|Colon
|25
|4
|11
|10
|21
|33
|23
|San Martin de T.
|25
|4
|11
|10
|25
|38
|23
|San Martin
|24
|5
|7
|12
|22
|33
|22
|Argentinos Jrs
|24
|5
|7
|12
|14
|26
|22
|Belgrano
|24
|3
|12
|9
|15
|23
|21
|Tuesday, April 2
Colon 0, San Martin 0
|Saturday, April 6
San Martin de T. 0, San Lorenzo 0
Gimnasia 3, Colon 2
Banfield vs. Newell's 1830 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Estudiantes 1830 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Lanus 2045 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Sunday, April 7
Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman 1400 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Independiente 1600 GMT
River Plate vs. Tigre 1815 GMT
San Martin vs. Talleres 1815 GMT
Belgrano vs. Godoy Cruz 1815 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Jrs 1815 GMT
Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT