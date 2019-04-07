  1. Home
Kupcho wins at Augusta National with charge on back 9

By DOUG FERGUSON , AP Golf Writer,Associated Press
2019/04/07 03:00
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho became the first woman to win at Augusta National with a charge on the back nine so often seen at the home of the Masters.

Trailing by two with six holes to play, Kupcho boldly went for the green on the par-5 13th that set up eagle. That carried her to a sensational closing stretch and a three-shot victory over close friend Maria Fassi in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Kupcho, a senior at Wake Forest, closed with a 5-under 67, playing the final six holes in 5 under.

It capped off a big week at a tournament that Augusta National, which didn't have a female member until 2012, announced last year to help provide a spark for women's golf.