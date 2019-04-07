BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Watford 4, Fulham 1
Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 2, Cardiff 0
Chelsea 3, Brighton 0
|Friday's Match
Southampton 1, Liverpool 3
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3
Huddersfield 1, Leicester 4
Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 1
|Sunday's Matches
Everton vs. Arsenal
Tottenham vs. Brighton
|Monday's Match
Chelsea vs. West Ham
|Tuesday's Matches
Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 3, Brentford 0
|Saturday's Matches
Norwich 4, QPR 0
Bristol City 2, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Birmingham 1, Leeds 0
Bolton 1, Ipswich 2
Preston 0, Sheffield United 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Aston Villa 3
Swansea 3, Middlesbrough 1
Brentford 3, Derby 3
Hull 3, Reading 1
Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Millwall 2, West Brom 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest
Blackburn vs. Derby
Swansea vs. Stoke
Bristol City vs. West Brom
Preston vs. Leeds
Bolton vs. Middlesbrough
|Wednesday's Match
Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 3
|Saturday's Matches
Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 2
Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 3
Plymouth 0, Charlton 2
Bradford 0, Doncaster 1
Peterborough 2, Gillingham 0
Walsall 1, Oxford United 3
AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Burton Albion 3, Barnsley 1
Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 1
Luton Town 2, Blackpool 2
Rochdale 1, Sunderland 2
|Sunday's Match
Coventry vs. Bristol Rovers
|Tuesday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion
Wycombe vs. Charlton
Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale
|Tuesday's Matches
Oldham 2, Tranmere Rovers 0
Bury 0, Cambridge United 3
|Saturday's Matches
Carlisle 3, Bury 2
Mansfield Town 1, Cambridge United 0
Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln City 2
Newport County 0, Tranmere Rovers 0
Colchester 0, Oldham 2
Cheltenham 1, Exeter 1
Crawley Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 2
Macclesfield Town 1, Morecambe 1
Port Vale 1, Crewe 0
Notts County 2, Northampton 2
Swindon 1, Yeovil 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Macclesfield Town vs. Exeter
Newport County vs. Swindon
|Saturday's Match
Man City vs. Brighton
|Sunday's Match
Watford vs. Wolverhampton