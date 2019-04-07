BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3
Bournemouth: Ashley Barnes (4, og.).
Burnley: Chris Wood (18), Ashley Westwood (20), Ashley Barnes (57).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Huddersfield 1, Leicester 4
Huddersfield: Aaron Mooy (52, pen.).
Leicester: Youri Tielemans (24), Jamie Vardy (48, 84, pen.), James Maddison (79).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 1
Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic (81, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Norwich 4, QPR 0
Norwich: Emiliano Buendia (6), Marco Stiepermann (12), Teemu Pukki (38, 85).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Bristol City 2, Wigan 2
Bristol City: Matty Taylor (65), Kasey Palmer (68).
Wigan: Reece James (37), Nathan Byrne (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Rotherham 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Rotherham: Michael Smith (10), Michael Ihiekwe (60).
Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (28).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Birmingham 1, Leeds 0
Birmingham: Che Adams (30).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bolton 1, Ipswich 2
Bolton: Josh Emmanuel (90, og.).
Ipswich: Collin Quaner (33, 44).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Preston 0, Sheffield United 1
Sheffield United: David McGoldrick (33).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Sheffield Wednesday 1, Aston Villa 3
Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Hooper (7).
Aston Villa: John McGinn (22), Albert Adomah (90), Tammy Abraham (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Swansea 3, Middlesbrough 1
Swansea: Matt Grimes (34, pen.), Wayne Routledge (38), Connor Roberts (71).
Middlesbrough: George Saville (81).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Brentford 3, Derby 3
Brentford: Julian Jeanvier (23), Neal Maupay (31), Said Benrahma (83).
Derby: Harry Wilson (13, 78), Jayden Bogle (26).
Halftime: 2-2.
|Hull 3, Reading 1
Hull: Kamil Grosicki (53, 77), Marc Pugh (65).
Reading: Lewis Baker (17).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Blackburn 0, Stoke 1
Stoke: Oghenekaro Etebo (14).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Millwall 2, West Brom 0
Millwall: Ryan Tunnicliffe (30), Ahmed Hegazy (67, og.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 2
Fleetwood Town: Ched Evans (59, 84, pen.).
Southend: Harry Bunn (21), Luke Hyam (80).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 3
Wycombe: Marcus Bean (55), Scott Kashket (82).
Portsmouth: Jamal Lowe (17), Brett Pitman (46, 60).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Plymouth 0, Charlton 2
Charlton: Lyle Taylor (41), Niall Canavan (49, og.).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bradford 0, Doncaster 1
Doncaster: Mallik Wilks (73).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Peterborough 2, Gillingham 0
Peterborough: Marcus Maddison (57, pen.), Matt Godden (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Walsall 1, Oxford United 3
Walsall: Andy Cook (26).
Oxford United: Robert Dickie (21), Luke Garbutt (63), Jerome Sinclair (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
|AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1
AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott (21).
Accrington Stanley: Jordan Clark (34).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Burton Albion 3, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion: Jamie Allen (5), Liam Boyce (81), Marcus Harness (89).
Barnsley: Cauley Woodrow (85, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 1
Shrewsbury: Adam Hammill (84, og.).
Scunthorpe: Kyle Wootton (22).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Luton Town 2, Blackpool 2
Luton Town: James Collins (6), Jason Cummings (86).
Blackpool: Nya Kirby (30), Matty Virtue (62).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Rochdale 1, Sunderland 2
Rochdale: Ian Henderson (28).
Sunderland: Charlie Wyke (56), George Honeyman (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Carlisle 3, Bury 2
Carlisle: Jamie Devitt (1), Callum O'Hare (50), Hallam Hope (89).
Bury: Chris Stokes (8, 43).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Mansfield Town 1, Cambridge United 0
Mansfield Town: Tyler Walker (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 2
Stevenage: Kurtis Guthrie (23, 50).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln City 2
Lincoln City: John Akinde (34, pen.), Bruno Andrade (90).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Newport County 0, Tranmere Rovers 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Colchester 0, Oldham 2
Oldham: Alex Iacovitti (6), Callum Lang (12).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Cheltenham 1, Exeter 1
Cheltenham: Conor Thomas (60, pen.).
Exeter: Dean Moxey (36).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Crawley Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 2
Crawley Town: Dannie Bulman (24).
Forest Green Rovers: Christian Doidge (34, 88).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Macclesfield Town 1, Morecambe 1
Macclesfield Town: Elliott Durrell (33).
Morecambe: Zak Mills (26).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Port Vale 1, Crewe 0
Port Vale: Tom Pope (78).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Notts County 2, Northampton 2
Notts County: Mitch Rose (27), Kane Hemmings (52).
Northampton: Daniel Powell (44), Sam Hoskins (50).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Swindon 1, Yeovil 1
Swindon: Keshi Anderson (45).
Yeovil: Adel Gafaiti (90).
Halftime: 1-0.