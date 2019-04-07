  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2019/04/07 00:57
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3

Bournemouth: Ashley Barnes (4, og.).

Burnley: Chris Wood (18), Ashley Westwood (20), Ashley Barnes (57).

Halftime: 1-2.

Huddersfield 1, Leicester 4

Huddersfield: Aaron Mooy (52, pen.).

Leicester: Youri Tielemans (24), Jamie Vardy (48, 84, pen.), James Maddison (79).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 1

Crystal Palace: Luka Milivojevic (81, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship
Norwich 4, QPR 0

Norwich: Emiliano Buendia (6), Marco Stiepermann (12), Teemu Pukki (38, 85).

Halftime: 3-0.

Bristol City 2, Wigan 2

Bristol City: Matty Taylor (65), Kasey Palmer (68).

Wigan: Reece James (37), Nathan Byrne (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Rotherham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Rotherham: Michael Smith (10), Michael Ihiekwe (60).

Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban (28).

Halftime: 1-1.

Birmingham 1, Leeds 0

Birmingham: Che Adams (30).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bolton 1, Ipswich 2

Bolton: Josh Emmanuel (90, og.).

Ipswich: Collin Quaner (33, 44).

Halftime: 0-2.

Preston 0, Sheffield United 1

Sheffield United: David McGoldrick (33).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Aston Villa 3

Sheffield Wednesday: Gary Hooper (7).

Aston Villa: John McGinn (22), Albert Adomah (90), Tammy Abraham (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Swansea 3, Middlesbrough 1

Swansea: Matt Grimes (34, pen.), Wayne Routledge (38), Connor Roberts (71).

Middlesbrough: George Saville (81).

Halftime: 2-0.

Brentford 3, Derby 3

Brentford: Julian Jeanvier (23), Neal Maupay (31), Said Benrahma (83).

Derby: Harry Wilson (13, 78), Jayden Bogle (26).

Halftime: 2-2.

Hull 3, Reading 1

Hull: Kamil Grosicki (53, 77), Marc Pugh (65).

Reading: Lewis Baker (17).

Halftime: 0-1.

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Stoke: Oghenekaro Etebo (14).

Halftime: 0-1.

Millwall 2, West Brom 0

Millwall: Ryan Tunnicliffe (30), Ahmed Hegazy (67, og.).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One
Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 2

Fleetwood Town: Ched Evans (59, 84, pen.).

Southend: Harry Bunn (21), Luke Hyam (80).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 3

Wycombe: Marcus Bean (55), Scott Kashket (82).

Portsmouth: Jamal Lowe (17), Brett Pitman (46, 60).

Halftime: 0-1.

Plymouth 0, Charlton 2

Charlton: Lyle Taylor (41), Niall Canavan (49, og.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bradford 0, Doncaster 1

Doncaster: Mallik Wilks (73).

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 2, Gillingham 0

Peterborough: Marcus Maddison (57, pen.), Matt Godden (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Walsall 1, Oxford United 3

Walsall: Andy Cook (26).

Oxford United: Robert Dickie (21), Luke Garbutt (63), Jerome Sinclair (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1

AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott (21).

Accrington Stanley: Jordan Clark (34).

Halftime: 1-1.

Burton Albion 3, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion: Jamie Allen (5), Liam Boyce (81), Marcus Harness (89).

Barnsley: Cauley Woodrow (85, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 1

Shrewsbury: Adam Hammill (84, og.).

Scunthorpe: Kyle Wootton (22).

Halftime: 0-1.

Luton Town 2, Blackpool 2

Luton Town: James Collins (6), Jason Cummings (86).

Blackpool: Nya Kirby (30), Matty Virtue (62).

Halftime: 1-1.

Rochdale 1, Sunderland 2

Rochdale: Ian Henderson (28).

Sunderland: Charlie Wyke (56), George Honeyman (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two
Carlisle 3, Bury 2

Carlisle: Jamie Devitt (1), Callum O'Hare (50), Hallam Hope (89).

Bury: Chris Stokes (8, 43).

Halftime: 1-2.

Mansfield Town 1, Cambridge United 0

Mansfield Town: Tyler Walker (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 2

Stevenage: Kurtis Guthrie (23, 50).

Halftime: 0-1.

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln City 2

Lincoln City: John Akinde (34, pen.), Bruno Andrade (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newport County 0, Tranmere Rovers 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Colchester 0, Oldham 2

Oldham: Alex Iacovitti (6), Callum Lang (12).

Halftime: 0-2.

Cheltenham 1, Exeter 1

Cheltenham: Conor Thomas (60, pen.).

Exeter: Dean Moxey (36).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crawley Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 2

Crawley Town: Dannie Bulman (24).

Forest Green Rovers: Christian Doidge (34, 88).

Halftime: 1-1.

Macclesfield Town 1, Morecambe 1

Macclesfield Town: Elliott Durrell (33).

Morecambe: Zak Mills (26).

Halftime: 1-1.

Port Vale 1, Crewe 0

Port Vale: Tom Pope (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Notts County 2, Northampton 2

Notts County: Mitch Rose (27), Kane Hemmings (52).

Northampton: Daniel Powell (44), Sam Hoskins (50).

Halftime: 1-1.

Swindon 1, Yeovil 1

Swindon: Keshi Anderson (45).

Yeovil: Adel Gafaiti (90).

Halftime: 1-0.