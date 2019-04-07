  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/04/07 00:56
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 33 25 7 1 75 20 82
Man City 32 26 2 4 83 21 80
Tottenham 32 21 1 10 60 34 64
Arsenal 31 19 6 6 65 39 63
Chelsea 32 19 6 7 55 34 63
Man United 32 18 7 7 61 43 61
Leicester 33 14 5 14 46 44 47
Wolverhampton 32 13 8 11 40 39 47
Watford 32 13 7 12 47 47 46
Everton 32 12 7 13 45 42 43
West Ham 32 12 6 14 41 48 42
Crystal Palace 33 11 6 16 39 43 39
Bournemouth 33 11 5 17 44 61 38
Burnley 33 10 6 17 40 60 36
Newcastle 33 9 8 16 31 43 35
Brighton 31 9 6 16 32 46 33
Southampton 32 8 9 15 36 53 33
Cardiff 32 8 4 20 28 61 28
Fulham 33 4 5 24 30 76 17
Huddersfield 33 3 5 25 19 63 14
Tuesday, April 2

Watford 4, Fulham 1

Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1

Wednesday, April 3

Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 2, Cardiff 0

Chelsea 3, Brighton 0

Friday, April 5

Southampton 1, Liverpool 3

Saturday, April 6

Bournemouth 1, Burnley 3

Huddersfield 1, Leicester 4

Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 1

Sunday, April 7

Everton vs. Arsenal 1305 GMT

Tottenham vs. Brighton ppd.

Monday, April 8

Chelsea vs. West Ham 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 40 25 9 6 82 48 84
Sheffield United 40 23 8 9 67 37 77
Leeds 40 23 7 10 66 42 76
West Brom 40 20 10 10 75 52 70
Aston Villa 40 16 15 9 73 56 63
Bristol City 39 17 11 11 51 42 62
Derby 39 16 12 11 55 48 60
Middlesbrough 40 15 13 12 41 36 58
Nottingham Forest 40 14 15 11 55 47 57
Preston 40 15 12 13 59 53 57
Hull 40 16 9 15 59 57 57
Sheffield Wednesday 40 14 14 12 49 54 56
Swansea 39 15 8 16 52 49 53
Brentford 40 13 12 15 63 56 51
Stoke 40 11 18 11 38 42 51
Blackburn 40 12 11 17 53 63 47
Birmingham 40 13 14 13 56 52 44
QPR 40 12 8 20 46 65 44
Wigan 40 10 11 19 43 59 41
Millwall 39 10 10 19 45 58 40
Reading 40 9 13 18 43 60 40
Rotherham 40 8 15 17 43 68 39
Bolton 40 8 8 24 29 66 32
Ipswich 40 4 15 21 32 65 27
Tuesday, April 2

Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1

Swansea 3, Brentford 0

Saturday, April 6

Norwich 4, QPR 0

Bristol City 2, Wigan 2

Rotherham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Birmingham 1, Leeds 0

Bolton 1, Ipswich 2

Preston 0, Sheffield United 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Aston Villa 3

Swansea 3, Middlesbrough 1

Brentford 3, Derby 3

Hull 3, Reading 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Millwall 2, West Brom 0

Tuesday, April 9

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest 1845 GMT

Blackburn vs. Derby 1845 GMT

Swansea vs. Stoke 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Middlesbrough 1900 GMT

Wednesday, April 10

Millwall vs. QPR 1845 GMT

Brentford vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Hull vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

Rotherham vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 41 25 12 4 80 34 87
Barnsley 41 22 13 6 68 33 79
Sunderland 39 21 16 2 69 35 79
Portsmouth 40 22 11 7 71 43 77
Charlton 40 21 10 9 58 37 73
Doncaster 41 18 12 11 69 52 66
Peterborough 40 17 10 13 62 54 61
Blackpool 41 14 16 11 47 45 58
Coventry 40 16 9 15 45 45 57
Burton Albion 40 15 11 14 56 47 56
Fleetwood Town 40 15 11 14 52 43 56
Oxford United 41 13 13 15 50 56 52
Gillingham 41 13 9 19 54 66 48
Shrewsbury 41 11 14 16 45 53 47
Plymouth 41 12 11 18 51 65 47
Bristol Rovers 40 11 12 17 41 45 45
Accrington Stanley 40 11 12 17 41 59 45
Scunthorpe 41 12 9 20 49 70 45
Wycombe 40 11 11 18 50 63 44
Southend 41 12 7 22 49 61 43
AFC Wimbledon 41 12 7 22 37 59 43
Walsall 41 11 9 21 44 67 42
Rochdale 40 11 9 20 49 79 42
Bradford 41 10 6 25 43 69 36
Wednesday, April 3

Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 3

Saturday, April 6

Fleetwood Town 2, Southend 2

Wycombe 2, Portsmouth 3

Plymouth 0, Charlton 2

Bradford 0, Doncaster 1

Peterborough 2, Gillingham 0

Walsall 1, Oxford United 3

AFC Wimbledon 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Burton Albion 3, Barnsley 1

Shrewsbury 1, Scunthorpe 1

Luton Town 2, Blackpool 2

Rochdale 1, Sunderland 2

Sunday, April 7

Coventry vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 9

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Wycombe vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 41 23 14 4 72 37 83
Mansfield Town 41 19 15 7 61 34 72
Milton Keynes Dons 41 21 9 11 66 43 72
Bury 41 20 11 10 74 50 71
Tranmere 41 19 11 11 59 44 68
Forest Green 41 17 13 11 60 42 64
Exeter 40 17 11 12 53 42 62
Carlisle 41 18 7 16 62 56 61
Colchester 41 17 9 15 58 50 60
Swindon 40 15 13 12 51 48 58
Oldham 40 15 12 13 60 48 57
Stevenage 41 16 9 16 47 52 57
Newport County 39 16 8 15 49 57 56
Northampton 41 12 17 12 52 54 53
Crewe 41 15 8 18 49 53 53
Cheltenham 41 14 10 17 53 59 52
Grimsby Town 41 14 7 20 40 52 49
Port Vale 41 12 11 18 36 46 47
Morecambe 41 12 10 19 46 63 46
Cambridge United 41 12 9 20 37 58 45
Crawley Town 41 12 7 22 41 61 43
Yeovil 41 9 10 22 38 60 37
Notts County 41 8 13 20 43 74 37
Macclesfield 40 8 12 20 42 66 36
Tuesday, April 2

Oldham 2, Tranmere 0

Bury 0, Cambridge United 3

Saturday, April 6

Carlisle 3, Bury 2

Mansfield Town 1, Cambridge United 0

Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln City 2

Newport County 0, Tranmere 0

Colchester 0, Oldham 2

Cheltenham 1, Exeter 1

Crawley Town 1, Forest Green 2

Macclesfield 1, Morecambe 1

Port Vale 1, Crewe 0

Notts County 2, Northampton 2

Swindon 1, Yeovil 1

Tuesday, April 9

Macclesfield vs. Exeter 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Swindon 1845 GMT