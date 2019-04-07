  1. Home
Tiger Roll 1st back-to-back Grand National champ in 45 years

By  Associated Press
2019/04/07 00:48
AINTREE, England (AP) — Tiger Roll gave the British Grand National back-to-back winners for the first time in 45 years on Saturday.

Davy Russell rode the 4-1 favorite to victory again in horse racing's most grueling steeplechase, emulating the feat of Red Rum in 1973 and '74 at Aintree.

Magic Of Light, a 66-1 shot, was second in the 4 1/2-mile (6,400-meter) race, followed by Rathvinden and Walk In The Mill.

