Kim Kardashian West is "high key freaking out" about the arrival of her fourth child and wants nothing more than to Zen out at her baby shower.

Hence, her planned CBD-themed bash, the reality star and makeup mogul told E! News.

CBD is short for cannabidiol, the chemical compound in the cannabis plant.

There will be massages and a tea ceremony with crystals, she said while promoting her new line of sunglasses. The baby, the second boy for Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, is due soon. It's her second by surrogacy.

Kardashian West said she's done with traditional baby showers after three but thinks her kids benefit from a party ahead of the birth to help them celebrate the surrogacy situation.