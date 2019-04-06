|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|St. Louis
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Chicago
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
|Cincinnati
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Arizona
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|San Francisco
|2
|6
|.250
|4
___
|Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6
San Diego 5, St. Louis 3
Tampa Bay 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 10, Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
Arizona 15, Boston 8
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Milwaukee 13, Chicago Cubs 10
|Saturday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 8:37 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.