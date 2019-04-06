  1. Home
Taiwan President sticks to DPP election panel’s mediation agenda

Ex-Premier Lai wants to continue with the primaries

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/04/06 20:54
President Tsai Ing-wen speaking Saturday.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Saturday she would respect her Democratic Progressive Party’s five-member mediation panel as it paved the way for the selection of a presidential candidate.

She is currently facing a challenge for the DPP nomination for the January 11, 2020 election from ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德). The ruling party is scheduled to announce an official nominee on April 24.

According to the DPP timetable, the panel has until April 12 to work out a solution to the rivalry, while Lai has emphasized he plans to go through with the party’s primary process.

At present, discussing other options was of no use, Tsai reportedly said, according to the Central News Agency. Unconfirmed media reports said some DPP members wanted the primary process to be halted for a while to give the panel more time to find a solution.

Lai said he was confident and had faith in the existing primary system, the Liberty Times reported.
Tsai Ing-wen
William Lai
DPP
2020 presidential election

