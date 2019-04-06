From left to right, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, European Union High Representative for Forei
DINARD, France (AP) — Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies are wrapping up a two-day meeting in the French seaside resort of Dinard where they hope to seal joint commitments on a range of global challenges and lay the groundwork for August's G-7 summit in Biarritz.
Diplomats from G-7 countries — which includes the U.S., France, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy and the U.K. — want a joint statement by Saturday on the fight against trafficking drugs, arms and migrants in Africa's troubled Sahel region, fighting cybercrime and stopping sexual violence against women in conflict zones, especially in Africa.
But U.S. officials said that points of discord will also be discussed. Washington seems to be at odds with Italy over its stance on Venezuela and China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.