Crusaders beat Brumbies 36-14 in Super Rugby

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Winger Will Jordan scored two tries within three minutes in the second half Saturday as the Christchurch-based Crusaders rallied from 7-0 down at halftime to beat the ACT Brumbies 36-14 in Super Rugby.

The match was the Crusaders' first at home since the March 15 shootings at two mosques in Christchurch which left 50 people dead.

As a mark of respect to those victims, the nine-time champions dispensed with their traditional pre-match entertainment which features knights on horseback waving swords in an allusion to the Christian crusades of the middle ages. The Crusaders are under pressure to change their name and its associated symbolism.

For the first 40 minutes, Saturday's match looked like being a disappointing homecoming for the Crusaders. Neither side was able to take control of the match but the Brumbies scored the only points of the first half through a converted try to flyhalf and captain Christian Leali'ifano.

The Crusaders came out with more urgency in the second half and quickly scored three tries, two to the rising star Jordan and another to his fellow winger Sevu Reece to take charge of the match. Another try to replacement backrower Jordan Taufua gave them a bonus point and Reece completed a double with an intercept near the end.

The Brumbies scored the first and last tries of the match, finishing with a try to Tevita Kuridrani while the Crusaders added a late penalty to Brett Cameron.

"We just made too many mistakes (in the first half)," Crusaders captain Matt Todd said. "Discipline wasn't good enough and they were good. They held the ball, we gave away penalties and they were back in our corner.

"We knew at halftime it was going to be a battle. We prepared for it all week and we were confident if we kept our shape and if we could hold the ball we could get points and we did that in the second half."

The Crusaders spent 10 minutes without prop Owen Franks who was sin-binned for a shoulder charged in the first half and the Brumbies took advantage with Leali'ifano's try in the 32nd minute.

The Brumbies, in turn, were down to 14 men for 20 minutes in the second half after yellow cards to winger Toni Pulu and lock Sam Carter and the Crusaders made them pay for those lapses.

Reece's first try leveled the match at 7-7 four minutes after halftime. Jordan scored in both corners in the 54th and 56th minutes and was tackled high on both occasions, the first offense resulting in Pulu's yellow card.

Taufua's try in the 71st minute was followed by Reece's second a minute later, sealing a match in which Crusaders center Ryan Crotty was the stand-out.

