All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Tampa Bay 81 61 16 4 126 319 219 32-7-2 29-9-2 22-5-0 x-Boston 81 49 23 9 107 256 209 29-8-3 20-15-6 16-9-2 y-Washington 81 48 25 8 104 278 246 24-10-6 24-15-2 19-6-2 x-N.Y. Islanders 81 47 27 7 101 225 196 24-13-4 23-14-3 17-9-1 x-Toronto 81 46 28 7 99 281 245 23-16-2 23-12-5 14-10-3 x-Pittsburgh 81 44 26 11 99 270 237 23-14-3 21-12-8 15-8-4 x-Carolina 81 45 29 7 97 241 220 24-13-4 21-16-3 12-13-2 x-Columbus 81 46 31 4 96 252 230 22-17-2 24-14-2 18-9-1 Montreal 81 43 30 8 94 243 231 24-12-4 19-18-4 14-8-5 Florida 81 36 32 13 85 264 276 20-13-7 16-19-6 14-11-3 Philadelphia 81 37 36 8 82 241 277 19-17-4 18-19-4 10-15-2 N.Y. Rangers 81 31 36 14 76 223 269 18-14-9 13-22-5 9-12-6 Detroit 81 32 39 10 74 226 270 17-18-5 15-21-5 9-14-4 Buffalo 81 32 39 10 74 219 270 21-15-5 11-24-5 10-12-5 New Jersey 81 30 41 10 70 218 272 20-14-7 10-27-3 9-16-3 Ottawa 81 29 46 6 64 240 296 18-18-4 11-28-2 10-16-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div z-Calgary 81 50 24 7 107 288 224 26-9-5 24-15-2 16-10-2 x-San Jose 81 45 27 9 99 284 259 24-11-5 21-16-4 17-8-4 x-Nashville 81 46 29 6 98 235 212 24-14-2 22-15-4 13-11-1 x-Winnipeg 81 46 30 5 97 268 242 25-12-4 21-18-1 13-12-1 x-St. Louis 81 44 28 9 97 244 221 23-15-2 21-13-7 12-9-5 x-Vegas 81 43 31 7 93 247 225 24-12-5 19-19-2 18-7-3 x-Dallas 81 42 32 7 91 207 202 23-14-3 19-18-4 13-10-2 x-Colorado 81 38 29 14 90 258 241 21-14-6 17-15-8 12-9-5 Arizona 81 39 34 8 86 211 219 20-16-4 19-18-4 16-10-3 Chicago 81 36 33 12 84 268 287 19-14-8 17-19-4 14-7-4 Minnesota 81 37 35 9 83 211 234 16-18-7 21-17-2 12-9-4 Vancouver 81 35 36 10 80 223 251 20-16-5 15-20-5 11-14-4 Anaheim 82 35 37 10 80 199 251 19-14-8 16-23-2 12-13-4 Edmonton 81 34 38 9 77 229 273 18-19-4 16-19-5 11-15-2 Los Angeles 81 30 42 9 69 197 261 16-21-3 14-21-6 13-12-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1, SO

Buffalo 5, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Washington 2, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Minnesota 0

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 3

Nashville 3, Vancouver 2

Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

San Jose 3, Edmonton 2

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 6, Dallas 1

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games No games scheduled