By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/04/06 13:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
y-Toronto 56 24 .700
x-Philadelphia 49 30 .620
x-Boston 48 32 .600 8
Brooklyn 39 40 .494 16½
New York 15 64 .190 40½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 40 40 .500
Miami 38 41 .481
Charlotte 37 42 .468
Washington 32 48 .400 8
Atlanta 29 51 .363 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 59 20 .747
x-Indiana 47 33 .588 12½
Detroit 39 40 .494 20
Chicago 22 57 .278 37
Cleveland 19 61 .238 40½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 52 28 .650
x-San Antonio 46 34 .575 6
Memphis 32 47 .405 19½
New Orleans 32 48 .400 20
Dallas 31 48 .392 20½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 53 26 .671
x-Portland 50 29 .633 3
x-Utah 49 30 .620 4
x-Oklahoma City 46 33 .582 7
Minnesota 36 43 .456 17
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 55 24 .696
x-L.A. Clippers 47 33 .588
Sacramento 39 41 .488 16½
L.A. Lakers 36 44 .450 19½
Phoenix 19 61 .238 36½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 128, Philadelphia 122

Sacramento 117, Cleveland 104

Golden State 108, L.A. Lakers 90

Friday's Games

Charlotte 113, Toronto 111

Orlando 149, Atlanta 113

San Antonio 129, Washington 112

Boston 117, Indiana 97

Houston 120, New York 96

Minnesota 111, Miami 109

Oklahoma City 123, Detroit 110

Memphis 122, Dallas 112

Utah 119, Sacramento 98

Phoenix 133, New Orleans 126, OT

Denver 119, Portland 110

Golden State 120, Cleveland 114

L.A. Lakers 122, L.A. Clippers 117

Saturday's Games

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.