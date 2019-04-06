  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/06 13:26
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Moncada ChW 6 24 9 11 .458
Andrus Tex 8 33 5 14 .424
Polanco Min 6 26 4 11 .423
CSantana Cle 7 24 5 10 .417
LeMahieu NYY 6 20 5 8 .400
Trout LAA 8 24 4 9 .375
YDiaz TB 7 25 6 9 .360
Mancini Bal 7 28 7 10 .357
Torres NYY 7 28 3 10 .357
TBeckham Sea 9 34 9 12 .353
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 5; DSantana, Seattle, 4; 11 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

DSantana, Seattle, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Moncada, Chicago, 10; Gallo, Texas, 9; Piscotty, Oakland, 9; Healy, Seattle, 9; 6 tied at 8.

Pitching

Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; Fiers, Oakland, 2-1; 36 tied at 1-0.