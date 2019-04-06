Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|101
|204
|000—
|8
|9
|3
|Chicago
|330
|000
|31x—10
|9
|0
Kikuchi, Festa (6), Gearrin (7), Rosscup (7), Bradford (7) and Narvaez; R.Lopez, Fry (6), Burr (6), K.Herrera (8), Colome (9) and W.Castillo. W_Burr 1-0. L_Gearrin 0-1. Sv_Colome (2). HRs_Seattle, Healy (3), Haniger (2), Santana (4), Vogelbach (2). Chicago, Anderson (1).
___
|Toronto
|000
|020
|000—2
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|001—3
|4
|0
Thornton, Guerra (6), Hudson (8), Biagini (9) and Maile; Bieber, Ramirez (7), O.Perez (8), Cimber (9) and Plawecki. W_Cimber 1-0. L_Biagini 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Galvis (2). Cleveland, Santana (1), Plawecki (1).
___
|Oakland
|000
|100
|001—2
|7
|0
|Houston
|001
|100
|10x—3
|9
|0
Montas, Petit (6), Wendelken (7), Rodney (8) and Hundley; McHugh, H.Rondon (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_McHugh 1-1. L_Montas 1-1. Sv_Osuna (2). HRs_Houston, Correa (1).
___
|Texas
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|001
|01x—3
|6
|2
Lynn, Chavez (8) and Mathis; Pena, J.Anderson (5), Robles (7), Buttrey (8), Allen (9) and Lucroy. W_J.Anderson 1-0. L_Lynn 0-1. Sv_Allen (1). HRs_Texas, Gallo (3). Los Angeles, Trout 2 (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|400
|000
|100—5
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|200—2
|8
|1
Glasnow, Font (7), Kolarek (7), D.Castillo (8), Alvarado (9) and Perez; Rodriguez, Bergen (6), Vincent (7), Gott (8), Melancon (9) and Posey. W_Glasnow 2-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Alvarado (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (2), Diaz (2).
___
|Boston
|001
|000
|043—
|8
|12
|1
|Arizona
|001
|427
|01x—15
|18
|0
Porcello, B.Johnson (5), Thornburg (7), Nunez (8) and Swihart; Godley, Chafin (6), Koch (7), Y.Lopez (9) and Avila. W_Godley 1-1. L_Porcello 0-2. HRs_Boston, Betts (2), Moreland (2). Arizona, Vargas (1), Marte 2 (3), Jones (4), Avila (2).
___
|Minnesota
|002
|020
|000—
|4
|11
|3
|Philadelphia
|501
|010
|30x—10
|11
|1
Odorizzi, R.Harper (1), M.Perez (3), Hildenberger (5), A.Mejia (7), May (8) and J.Castro, Garver; Pivetta, Morgan (6), Neris (7), Neshek (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and Realmuto. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_Odorizzi 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (1), Kepler (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|002
|300—5
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|101
|010—3
|4
|0
Margevicius, Stock (6), Stammen (7), Wingenter (8), Yates (9) and F.Mejia; Flaherty, Leone (6), A.Reyes (7), Brebbia (8) and Molina. W_Stock 1-0. L_A.Reyes 0-1. Sv_Yates (4). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (3), Tatis Jr. (2). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (5), DeJong (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|001
|141
|201—10
|13
|1
|Colorado
|001
|000
|302—
|6
|10
|1
Maeda, Floro (6), Stewart (7), Alexander (7), P.Baez (7), Kelly (9), Y.Garcia (9) and R.Martin; Ty.Anderson, Estevez (5), Dunn (7), D.Johnson (7), Shaw (9) and Wolters. W_Maeda 2-0. L_Ty.Anderson 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Martin (1), Bellinger (6), Muncy (2). Colorado, Dahl (1), Story 2 (3).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|11x—2
|5
|0
Gray, Garrett (7), Hernandez (8), Duke (8), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Musgrove, Kela (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Gray 0-2. Sv_Vazquez (2).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|400
|00x—4
|7
|0
Lopez, Kinley (6), Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8) and Alfaro; Gausman, Biddle (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Gausman 1-0. L_Lopez 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna Jr. (2), Flowers (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|410
|023—10
|12
|2
|Milwaukee
|242
|020
|30x—13
|15
|0
Quintana, Brach (4), Edwards Jr. (5), Cishek (6), Kintzler (7), Strop (8) and Contreras, Caratini; Woodruff, C.Anderson (5), Albers (8), Williams (9), Claudio (9) and Grandal. W_C.Anderson 1-0. L_Quintana 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Descalso (1), Heyward (1), Contreras (2). Milwaukee, Arcia (2), Perez (1), Grandal (1), Thames (1), Braun (2).