All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 81 61 16 4 126 319 219 x-Boston 81 49 23 9 107 256 209 x-Toronto 81 46 28 7 99 281 245 Montreal 81 43 30 8 94 243 231 Florida 81 36 32 13 85 264 276 Detroit 81 32 39 10 74 226 270 Buffalo 81 32 39 10 74 219 270 Ottawa 81 29 46 6 64 240 296 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Washington 81 48 25 8 104 278 246 x-N.Y. Islanders 81 47 27 7 101 225 196 x-Pittsburgh 81 44 26 11 99 270 237 x-Carolina 81 45 29 7 97 241 220 x-Columbus 81 46 31 4 96 252 230 Philadelphia 81 37 36 8 82 241 277 N.Y. Rangers 81 31 36 14 76 223 269 New Jersey 81 30 41 10 70 218 272 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 81 46 29 6 98 235 212 x-Winnipeg 81 46 30 5 97 268 242 x-St. Louis 81 44 28 9 97 244 221 x-Dallas 81 42 32 7 91 207 202 x-Colorado 81 38 29 14 90 258 241 Chicago 81 36 33 12 84 268 287 Minnesota 81 37 35 9 83 211 234 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 81 50 24 7 107 288 224 x-San Jose 81 45 27 9 99 284 259 x-Vegas 81 43 31 7 93 247 225 Arizona 81 39 34 8 86 211 219 Vancouver 81 35 36 10 80 223 251 Anaheim 82 35 37 10 80 199 251 Edmonton 81 34 38 9 77 229 273 Los Angeles 81 30 42 9 69 197 261

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1, SO

Buffalo 5, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Washington 2, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Minnesota 0

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 3

Nashville 3, Vancouver 2

Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

San Jose 3, Edmonton 2

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 6, Dallas 1

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games No games scheduled