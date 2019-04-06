|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Toronto
|56
|24
|.700
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|49
|30
|.620
|6½
|x-Boston
|48
|32
|.600
|8
|Brooklyn
|39
|40
|.494
|16½
|New York
|15
|64
|.190
|40½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|40
|40
|.500
|—
|Miami
|38
|41
|.481
|1½
|Charlotte
|37
|42
|.468
|2½
|Washington
|32
|48
|.400
|8
|Atlanta
|29
|51
|.363
|11
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|59
|20
|.747
|—
|x-Indiana
|47
|33
|.588
|12½
|Detroit
|39
|40
|.494
|20
|Chicago
|22
|57
|.278
|37
|Cleveland
|19
|60
|.241
|40
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|x-San Antonio
|46
|34
|.575
|6
|Memphis
|32
|47
|.405
|19½
|New Orleans
|32
|48
|.400
|20
|Dallas
|31
|48
|.392
|20½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Denver
|52
|26
|.667
|—
|x-Portland
|50
|28
|.641
|2
|x-Utah
|49
|30
|.620
|3½
|x-Oklahoma City
|46
|33
|.582
|6½
|Minnesota
|36
|43
|.456
|16½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|24
|.692
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|47
|32
|.595
|7½
|Sacramento
|39
|41
|.488
|16
|L.A. Lakers
|35
|44
|.443
|19½
|Phoenix
|19
|61
|.238
|36
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
|Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 128, Philadelphia 122
Sacramento 117, Cleveland 104
Golden State 108, L.A. Lakers 90
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 113, Toronto 111
Orlando 149, Atlanta 113
San Antonio 129, Washington 112
Boston 117, Indiana 97
Houston 120, New York 96
Minnesota 111, Miami 109
Oklahoma City 123, Detroit 110
Memphis 122, Dallas 112
Utah 119, Sacramento 98
Phoenix 133, New Orleans 126, OT
Cleveland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami at Toronto, 12 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.