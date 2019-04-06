TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily shelved plans to sell Taiwan F16-V fighter jets until a trade deal is agreed with China.

Three Washington officials told TIME Magazine Thursday (April 6) that the sale will be put on hold, although Taiwan officials are confident it will go through once the U.S. and China seal an agreement.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense applied to buy 66 F16-V fighter jets at the recommendation of the U.S. government on February 27. The sale would be the first time Taiwan has bought F-16s from the U.S. since 1992.

The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act stipulates the Secretary of Defense must respond to a request for defense articles within 120 days.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Li Hsian-chang (李憲章) told CNA the ministry has maintained close contact with relevant U.S. authorities since initiating its request. The U.S. is conducting a review, and the application as of yet has not been officially denied, said Li.

Taiwan and the U.S. are close allies, Li said, and Washington has time and again reaffirmed its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act since Trump came into office.

Li stressed that China’s recent invasion of Taiwan’s airspace emphasizes the need to upgrade Taiwan’s air force capacity. The ministry is committed to deepening partnership with the U.S. to preserve peace and safety in the Asia-Pacific region, he added.

CNA contacted the American Institute in Taiwan for comment, which said it would only release a statement after the deal receives Congressional approval.