Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 101 204 000— 8 9 3 Chicago 330 000 31x—10 9 0

Kikuchi, Festa (6), Gearrin (7), Rosscup (7), Bradford (7) and Narvaez; R.Lopez, Fry (6), Burr (6), K.Herrera (8), Colome (9) and W.Castillo. W_Burr 1-0. L_Gearrin 0-1. Sv_Colome (2). HRs_Seattle, Healy (3), Haniger (2), Santana (4), Vogelbach (2). Chicago, Anderson (1).

___

Toronto 000 020 000—2 3 1 Cleveland 001 010 001—3 4 0

Thornton, Guerra (6), Hudson (8), Biagini (9) and Maile; Bieber, Ramirez (7), O.Perez (8), Cimber (9) and Plawecki. W_Cimber 1-0. L_Biagini 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Galvis (2). Cleveland, Santana (1), Plawecki (1).

___

Oakland 000 100 001—2 7 0 Houston 001 100 10x—3 9 0

Montas, Petit (6), Wendelken (7), Rodney (8) and Hundley; McHugh, H.Rondon (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_McHugh 1-1. L_Montas 1-1. Sv_Osuna (2). HRs_Houston, Correa (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 400 000 100—5 11 2 San Francisco 000 000 200—2 8 1

Glasnow, Font (7), Kolarek (7), D.Castillo (8), Alvarado (9) and Perez; Rodriguez, Bergen (6), Vincent (7), Gott (8), Melancon (9) and Posey. W_Glasnow 2-0. L_Rodriguez 1-1. Sv_Alvarado (3). HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (2), Diaz (2).

___

Boston 001 000 043— 8 12 1 Arizona 001 427 01x—15 18 0

Porcello, B.Johnson (5), Thornburg (7), Nunez (8) and Swihart; Godley, Chafin (6), Koch (7), Y.Lopez (9) and Avila. W_Godley 1-1. L_Porcello 0-2. HRs_Boston, Betts (2), Moreland (2). Arizona, Vargas (1), Marte 2 (3), Jones (4), Avila (2).

___

Minnesota 002 020 000— 4 11 3 Philadelphia 501 010 30x—10 11 1

Odorizzi, R.Harper (1), M.Perez (3), Hildenberger (5), A.Mejia (7), May (8) and J.Castro, Garver; Pivetta, Morgan (6), Neris (7), Neshek (8), Dav.Robertson (9) and Realmuto. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_Odorizzi 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (1), Kepler (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 000 002 300—5 9 0 St. Louis 000 101 010—3 4 0

Margevicius, Stock (6), Stammen (7), Wingenter (8), Yates (9) and F.Mejia; Flaherty, Leone (6), A.Reyes (7), Brebbia (8) and Molina. W_Stock 1-0. L_A.Reyes 0-1. Sv_Yates (4). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe (3), Tatis Jr. (2). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (5), DeJong (3).

___

Los Angeles 001 141 201—10 13 1 Colorado 001 000 302— 6 10 1

Maeda, Floro (6), Stewart (7), Alexander (7), P.Baez (7), Kelly (9), Y.Garcia (9) and R.Martin; Ty.Anderson, Estevez (5), Dunn (7), D.Johnson (7), Shaw (9) and Wolters. W_Maeda 2-0. L_Ty.Anderson 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Martin (1), Bellinger (6), Muncy (2). Colorado, Dahl (1), Story 2 (3).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 11x—2 5 0

Gray, Garrett (7), Hernandez (8), Duke (8), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Musgrove, Kela (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Gray 0-2. Sv_Vazquez (2).

___

Miami 000 000 000—0 3 0 Atlanta 000 400 00x—4 7 0

Lopez, Kinley (6), Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8) and Alfaro; Gausman, Biddle (8), Vizcaino (9) and Flowers. W_Gausman 1-0. L_Lopez 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna Jr. (2), Flowers (1).

___

Chicago 000 410 023—10 12 2 Milwaukee 242 020 30x—13 15 0

Quintana, Brach (4), Edwards Jr. (5), Cishek (6), Kintzler (7), Strop (8) and Contreras, Caratini; Woodruff, C.Anderson (5), Albers (8), Williams (9), Claudio (9) and Grandal. W_C.Anderson 1-0. L_Quintana 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Descalso (1), Heyward (1), Contreras (2). Milwaukee, Arcia (2), Perez (1), Grandal (1), Thames (1), Braun (2).