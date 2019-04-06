  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/04/06 10:53
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 24 17 5 2 42 15 56
Defensa y Justicia 24 15 7 2 32 17 52
Boca Juniors 24 15 5 4 41 17 50
River Plate 24 13 6 5 40 18 45
Atletico Tucuman 24 12 6 6 36 27 42
Velez Sarsfield 24 10 7 7 30 25 37
Independiente 24 9 8 7 33 27 35
Santa Fe 24 9 8 7 29 24 35
Lanus 24 9 7 8 27 28 34
Talleres 24 9 6 9 24 22 33
Tigre 24 8 9 7 36 40 33
Huracan 24 8 8 8 26 28 32
Aldosivi 24 9 5 10 20 23 32
Godoy Cruz 24 9 5 10 23 29 32
Newell's 24 7 7 10 25 22 28
Banfield 24 6 10 8 26 30 28
Estudiantes 24 7 7 10 21 25 28
Rosario Central 24 6 8 10 15 24 26
Gimnasia 24 7 5 12 18 30 26
Patronato Parana 24 6 5 13 27 36 23
San Lorenzo 25 3 14 8 21 30 23
Colon 24 4 11 9 19 30 23
San Martin de T. 25 4 11 10 25 38 23
San Martin 24 5 7 12 22 33 22
Argentinos Jrs 24 5 7 12 14 26 22
Belgrano 24 3 12 9 15 23 21
Tuesday, April 2

Colon 0, San Martin 0

Saturday, April 6

San Martin de T. 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia vs. Colon 1615 GMT

Banfield vs. Newell's 1830 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Estudiantes 1830 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Lanus 2045 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Sunday, April 7

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman 1400 GMT

Rosario Central vs. Independiente 1600 GMT

River Plate vs. Tigre 1815 GMT

San Martin vs. Talleres 1815 GMT

Belgrano vs. Godoy Cruz 1815 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos Jrs 1815 GMT

Racing Club vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT