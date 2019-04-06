TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The acclaimed multidisciplinary theater performance "Water Color" (水彩) comes to southern Taiwan's Chiayi this month.

Water Color was created by head of the Graduate Institute of Performing Arts at National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), Jerry Hsia (夏學理). The performance aims to raise awareness about environmental preservation and ecological sustainability, Hsia said.

Hsia recruited a pool of talented experts from various fields for the project, including artist Yang En-Sheng (楊恩生), pianist Tong Jhong-Yi (童仲頤), former leading dancer of Taiwan dance troupe Cloud Gate (雲門), Wu Yi-Fang (吳義芳), and music director Ju Yun-Song (朱雲嵩).

The director said it was inspired by the story of painter Yang En-sheng (楊恩生), who spent most of his life abroad fighting for the preservation of natural animal habitats.

Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts (北京國家大劇院) has invited Water Color to make its debut in the Chinese capital on Nov. 12, following a series of performances that earned commendation in both Taiwan and China. Meanwhile, Water Color returns to Chiayi Performing Arts Center (嘉義縣表演藝術中心) in southern Taiwan on April 27.

The performance premiered at NTNU last year. Since, it has shown in Chinese cities Xiamen (廈門) and Shenzhen (深圳).

Additionally, German-American piano company Steinway & Sons (史坦威公司) hosted a discussion forum for the team in Guangzhou (廣州).

Water Color contains seven segments that represent the cycle of life through dance, music, painting, and poetry.

For more information, interested parties can visit Chiayi Affairs Bureau's official website or Facebook page.