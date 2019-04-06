All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 81 61 16 4 126 319 219 x-Boston 81 49 23 9 107 256 209 y-Washington 81 48 25 8 104 278 246 x-N.Y. Islanders 81 47 27 7 101 225 196 x-Toronto 81 46 28 7 99 281 245 x-Pittsburgh 81 44 26 11 99 270 237 x-Carolina 81 45 29 7 97 241 220 x-Columbus 81 46 31 4 96 252 230 Montreal 81 43 30 8 94 243 231 Florida 81 36 32 13 85 264 276 Philadelphia 81 37 36 8 82 241 277 N.Y. Rangers 81 31 36 14 76 223 269 Buffalo 81 32 39 10 74 219 270 Detroit 81 32 39 10 74 226 270 New Jersey 81 30 41 10 70 218 272 Ottawa 81 29 46 6 64 240 296 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Calgary 81 50 24 7 107 288 224 x-San Jose 81 45 27 9 99 284 259 x-Nashville 81 46 29 6 98 235 212 x-Winnipeg 81 46 30 5 97 268 242 x-St. Louis 81 44 28 9 97 244 221 x-Vegas 81 43 31 7 93 247 225 x-Dallas 80 42 31 7 91 206 196 x-Colorado 81 38 29 14 90 258 241 Arizona 81 39 34 8 86 211 219 Minnesota 81 37 35 9 83 211 234 Chicago 80 35 33 12 82 262 286 Vancouver 81 35 36 10 80 223 251 Anaheim 81 34 37 10 78 194 249 Edmonton 81 34 38 9 77 229 273 Los Angeles 80 30 41 9 69 195 256

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1, SO

Buffalo 5, Ottawa 2

Carolina 3, New Jersey 1

Washington 2, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Minnesota 0

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 3

Nashville 3, Vancouver 2

Colorado 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

San Jose 3, Edmonton 2

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Friday's Games

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games No games scheduled