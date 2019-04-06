|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Moncada ChW
|6
|24
|9
|11
|.458
|CSantana Cle
|7
|24
|5
|10
|.417
|Andrus Tex
|7
|29
|5
|12
|.414
|LeMahieu NYY
|6
|20
|5
|8
|.400
|Martinez Bos
|8
|33
|5
|12
|.364
|YDiaz TB
|7
|25
|6
|9
|.360
|Mancini Bal
|7
|28
|7
|10
|.357
|Torres NYY
|7
|28
|3
|10
|.357
|TBeckham Sea
|9
|34
|9
|12
|.353
|Trout LAA
|7
|20
|2
|7
|.350
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 5; DSantana, Seattle, 4; 9 tied at 3.
|Runs Batted In
DSantana, Seattle, 13; KDavis, Oakland, 10; Moncada, Chicago, 10; Piscotty, Oakland, 9; Healy, Seattle, 9; 6 tied at 8.
|Pitching
Gonzales, Seattle, 3-0; Shoemaker, Toronto, 2-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2-0; Edwards, Cleveland, 2-0; BAnderson, Oakland, 2-0; Kelley, Texas, 2-0; Fiers, Oakland, 2-1; 36 tied at 1-0.