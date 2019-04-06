TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted southern Taiwan's Pingtung County at 5:24 a.m. on Saturday (April 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was 26.1 kilometers northeast of Pingtung County Hall at a shallow depth of 15.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, measured a 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale in Pingtung County, and a 3 in Kaohsiung City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Tainan City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Yunlin County, while a lesser intensity level of 1 was registered in Taitung County, Nantou County, and Changhua County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.