RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Seven years after missing a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation and losing a playoff, In-Kyung Kim was back on top at the ANA Inspiration.

Kim shot a 7-under 65 in mostly calm morning conditions Friday at Mission Hills to take a three-stroke lead halfway through the second round of the first major golf championship of the year. The 30-year-old South Korean had an 8-under 136 total.

In 2012, Kim missed the short par putt to fall into a playoff and lost when Sun Young Yoo birdied the first extra hole. Kim struggled with the loss before finally ending a long victory drought late in the 2016 season in China. Her confidence renewed, she won three times the following year, capped by a major victory in the Women's British Open.

Katherine Kirk was second, bogeying the final two holes in a 68.

First-round leader Ally McDonald followed her opening 68 in the wind Thursday with a 72 to remain at 4 under.

