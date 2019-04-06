BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Watford 4, Fulham 1
Wolverhampton 2, Man United 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 0
Man City 2, Cardiff 0
Chelsea 3, Brighton 0
|Friday's Match
Southampton 1, Liverpool 3
|Saturday's Matches
Bournemouth vs. Burnley
Huddersfield vs. Leicester
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace
|Sunday's Matches
Everton vs. Arsenal
Tottenham vs. Brighton
|Monday's Match
Chelsea vs. West Ham
|Tuesday's Matches
Middlesbrough 0, Bristol City 1
Swansea 3, Brentford 0
|Saturday's Matches
Norwich vs. QPR
Bristol City vs. Wigan
Rotherham vs. Nottingham Forest
Birmingham vs. Leeds
Bolton vs. Ipswich
Preston vs. Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough
Brentford vs. Derby
Hull vs. Reading
Blackburn vs. Stoke
Millwall vs. West Brom
|Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Nottingham Forest
Blackburn vs. Derby
Swansea vs. Stoke
Bristol City vs. West Brom
Preston vs. Leeds
Bolton vs. Middlesbrough
|Wednesday's Match
Accrington Stanley 0, Sunderland 3
|Saturday's Matches
Fleetwood Town vs. Southend
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth
Plymouth vs. Charlton
Bradford vs. Doncaster
Peterborough vs. Gillingham
Walsall vs. Oxford United
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley
Burton Albion vs. Barnsley
Shrewsbury vs. Scunthorpe
Luton Town vs. Blackpool
Rochdale vs. Sunderland
|Sunday's Match
Coventry vs. Bristol Rovers
|Tuesday's Matches
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion
Wycombe vs. Charlton
Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale
|Tuesday's Matches
Oldham 2, Tranmere Rovers 0
Bury 0, Cambridge United 3
|Saturday's Matches
Carlisle vs. Bury
Mansfield Town vs. Cambridge United
Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln City
Newport County vs. Tranmere Rovers
Colchester vs. Oldham
Cheltenham vs. Exeter
Crawley Town vs. Forest Green Rovers
Macclesfield Town vs. Morecambe
Port Vale vs. Crewe
Notts County vs. Northampton
Swindon vs. Yeovil
|Tuesday's Matches
Macclesfield Town vs. Exeter
Newport County vs. Swindon
|Saturday's Match
Man City vs. Brighton
|Sunday's Match
Watford vs. Wolverhampton