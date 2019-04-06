BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Francois Kamano scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Nicolas de Preville doubled the lead in the second as Bordeaux dealt a blow to Marseille's hopes of qualifying for European competition with a 2-0 win at home on Friday.

Kamano scored his 10th French league goal, and his second in the last three games, in the 27th minute after Marseille's Nemanja Radonjic was whistled for a handball in the penalty area.

De Preville then added an insurance goal in the 71st minute, firing into the far corner from 12 yards out.

Marseille had two late chances after Bordeaux's Pablo Castro was sent off with a second yellow in the 82nd minute for driving his left shoulder into Mario Balotelli but failed to convert.

A win would have moved Marseille, winless in three games, past Saint-Etienne and into fourth place, which earns qualification to the Europa League.

Bordeaux moved up to 11th with its first win since Feb. 17 — a span of six games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports