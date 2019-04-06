NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Duluth Holdings Inc., down $5.94 to $17.60

The clothing retailer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

LivaNova PLC, down $26.94 to $69.69

The medical technology company's first-quarter revenue fell short of forecasts on weak sales of heart devices.

Triumph Group Inc., up $2.62 to $23.99

The aircraft components company is considering selling its aerospace structures business unit.

Apache Corp., up $2.20 to $35.57

The energy company and its peers are benefiting from a rise in crude oil prices and expectations for more demand.

Snap Inc., up 56 cents to $11.84

The photography-based social media company is expanding into online games and original entertainment programming.

The Boston Beer Co., down $15.67 to $268.33

Goldman Sachs downgraded the beer maker's stock to a "Sell" rating, citing increased competition and sales concerns for craft beer.

Franklin Covey Co., up $2.17 to $28.51

The consulting company reported a rise in fourth-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 76 cents to $18.35

Morgan Stanley upgraded the home furnishings company, citing the potential for activist investors to push for leadership changes.