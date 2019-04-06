  1. Home
Fans mourn grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain 25 years after death

By  Associated Press
2019/04/06 04:22
SEATTLE (AP) — On the 25th anniversary of Kurt Cobain's death, dozens of people are leaving flowers, candles and written messages at a Seattle park near the house where the music icon killed himself.

Cobain's band, Nirvana, rose to global fame amid the city's grunge rock years of the early 1990s. The frontman died April 5, 1994, in his home in a wealthy neighborhood near Lake Washington.

Fans trekked Friday to nearby Viretta Park, leaving memorials on benches. Flowers mixed with handwritten phrases like "thank you for your art" and "find your place."

In an essay on the Crosscut news website, Cobain biographer Charles R. Cross wrote that few Seattle musicians "have been as tied to Seattle in the mind of the popular zeitgeist as Kurt Cobain."