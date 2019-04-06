BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Hall of Fame driver Darrell Waltrip has launched the second victory lap of his NASCAR career.

The Fox Sports analyst kicked off his retirement tour Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. He will call it quits from the broadcast booth in late June after 19 seasons with Fox.

He was asked to wave the green flag at the start of Sunday's race in Tennessee. Fox Sports will have Waltrip wired so he can also open the event with his signature "Boogity! Boogity! Boogity! Let's go racing, boys" call.

His final race will be June 23 at Sonoma Raceway when Fox Sports concludes its portion of the NASCAR television schedule.

