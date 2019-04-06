  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/04/06 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 289.00 289.25 288.65 289.25 Down 1.60
May 291.60 292.55 288.65 289.45 Down 1.55
Jun 292.20 292.45 289.40 290.00 Down 1.50
Jul 292.15 293.10 289.45 290.20 Down 1.45
Aug 291.80 291.80 290.40 290.70 Down 1.45
Sep 292.70 293.10 290.15 290.85 Down 1.35
Oct 291.25 291.35 291.25 291.35 Down 1.30
Nov 291.50 292.25 291.50 291.65 Down 1.30
Dec 293.75 293.75 290.90 291.65 Down 1.15
Jan 292.10 Down 1.05
Feb 292.30 Down 1.05
Mar 291.75 292.60 291.35 292.20 Down 1.10
Apr 292.50 Down 1.10
May 292.70 Down 1.05
Jun 293.10 Down 1.05
Jul 293.20 Down 1.05
Aug 293.60 Down 1.10
Sep 293.75 Down 1.10
Oct 294.05 Down 1.00
Nov 294.15 Down .65
Dec 294.05 Down 1.10
Jan 294.15 Down 1.10
Feb 294.20 Down 1.10
Mar 294.45 Down 1.10
May 294.50 Down 1.10
Jul 294.55 Down 1.10
Sep 294.60 Down 1.10
Dec 294.95 Down 1.10
Mar 295.00 Down 1.10
May 295.05 Down 1.10
Jul 295.10 Down 1.10
Sep 295.15 Down 1.10
Dec 295.20 Down 1.10
Mar 295.25 Down 1.10
May 295.30 Down 1.10
Jul 295.35 Down 1.10
Sep 295.40 Down 1.10
Dec 295.45 Down 1.10
Mar 295.50 Down 1.10