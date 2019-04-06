New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|289.00
|289.25
|288.65
|289.25 Down 1.60
|May
|291.60
|292.55
|288.65
|289.45 Down 1.55
|Jun
|292.20
|292.45
|289.40
|290.00 Down 1.50
|Jul
|292.15
|293.10
|289.45
|290.20 Down 1.45
|Aug
|291.80
|291.80
|290.40
|290.70 Down 1.45
|Sep
|292.70
|293.10
|290.15
|290.85 Down 1.35
|Oct
|291.25
|291.35
|291.25
|291.35 Down 1.30
|Nov
|291.50
|292.25
|291.50
|291.65 Down 1.30
|Dec
|293.75
|293.75
|290.90
|291.65 Down 1.15
|Jan
|292.10 Down 1.05
|Feb
|292.30 Down 1.05
|Mar
|291.75
|292.60
|291.35
|292.20 Down 1.10
|Apr
|292.50 Down 1.10
|May
|292.70 Down 1.05
|Jun
|293.10 Down 1.05
|Jul
|293.20 Down 1.05
|Aug
|293.60 Down 1.10
|Sep
|293.75 Down 1.10
|Oct
|294.05 Down 1.00
|Nov
|294.15
|Down .65
|Dec
|294.05 Down 1.10
|Jan
|294.15 Down 1.10
|Feb
|294.20 Down 1.10
|Mar
|294.45 Down 1.10
|May
|294.50 Down 1.10
|Jul
|294.55 Down 1.10
|Sep
|294.60 Down 1.10
|Dec
|294.95 Down 1.10
|Mar
|295.00 Down 1.10
|May
|295.05 Down 1.10
|Jul
|295.10 Down 1.10
|Sep
|295.15 Down 1.10
|Dec
|295.20 Down 1.10
|Mar
|295.25 Down 1.10
|May
|295.30 Down 1.10
|Jul
|295.35 Down 1.10
|Sep
|295.40 Down 1.10
|Dec
|295.45 Down 1.10
|Mar
|295.50 Down 1.10