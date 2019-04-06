WASHINGTON (AP) — The path of unemployment rates in March diverged along education levels.
For people without high school diplomas, unemployment jumped to 5.9%, the highest level in five months. By contrast, the jobless rate for college graduates fell to 2%, the lowest point in five months.
The unemployment rate for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan fell to 3.1% from 3.4% in February.
The Labor Department said Friday that employers added a solid 196,000 jobs in March. The overall unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%.
The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.
|Unemployment rate by group:
|(Numbers in percentages)
|March 2019
|February 2019
|March 2018
|White
|3.4
|3.3
|3.6
|Black
|6.7
|7.0
|6.8
|Asian
|3.1
|3.1
|3.1
|Hispanic or Latino ethnicity*
|4.7
|4.3
|5.1
|Adult men
|3.6
|3.5
|3.7
|Adult women
|3.3
|3.4
|3.6
|Teenagers
|12.8
|13.4
|13.4
|20-24 years old
|7.2
|7.2
|6.7
|25-54 years old
|3.2
|3.2
|3.4
|55 and over
|2.7
|2.7
|3.2
|Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan*
|3.1
|3.4
|5.0
|No high school diploma
|5.9
|5.3
|5.6
|High school graduate
|3.7
|3.8
|4.3
|Some college
|3.4
|3.2
|3.5
|College graduate
|2.0
|2.2
|2.2
|Duration of Unemployment:
|Average length (weeks)
|22.2
|21.7
|24.2
|Jobless 6 months or more (pct.)
|21.1
|20.4
|20.6
|*Includes all races
|Source: Labor Department