LAS VEGAS (AP) — The movie industry is returning to their day jobs Friday after four days of schmoozing, deal-making and watching movie studios and stars sell the best of what's to come to theaters at CinemaCon.
It's a time of great change and uncertainty in the movie making business, but the takeaways from the annual convention in Las Vegas are clear: Streaming is only becoming more of a threat, diversity continues to sell and everyone is still adjusting to Fox under Disney.
CinemaCon is the annual gathering of movie theater owners and exhibitors and a chance for them to get to see what films will be in the mix in the months to come.